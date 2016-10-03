Welcome to New Edinburgh

Welcome to New Edinburgh, a beautiful urban neighbourhood located just east of Canada’s national capital, at the junction of the Ottawa and Rideau rivers.

Here you will find information about our three main community groups – the New Edinburgh Community Alliance (NECA), the Crichton Community Council (CCC) and the New Edinburgh Community and Arts Centre (NECTAR)– and how you can get involved.

Learn more about NECA’s volunteer-run community newspaper, the New Edinburgh News. Published five times a year, NEN covers local news, events and announcements. Submissions from local residents are always welcome.

Also, visit our events page to find a calendar featuring dozens of local concerts, activities and events. Feel free to submit your upcoming events to info@newedinburgh.ca.

Enjoy your visit!

 

